ANGOLA — Kenneth B. Butz, 93, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on May 9, 1927, in Angola, Indiana, to Willard and Flossie (King) Butz.
He married Mary Jane Stiefel on Sept. 27, 1947.
Kenneth was a retired postal worker and a retired minister.
He was a member of Calvary Temple Church in Angola, Indiana.
Kenneth was proud to serve his country in the United States Army.
Surviving are his son, Robert Butz, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Tahlean (Kevin) Miller, of Fremont, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Deven (Steven Cope Jr.) King and Dean (Diana) Butz, of Lawrence, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Jane Butz; son, Gary L. Butz; brothers, Acile Butz and A.J. Penick; and sisters, Wilma Fifer and Glema Burgess.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lois Crise and Scott Saltsman will be officiating.
Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made in Kenneth’s memory to Calvary Temple Church or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
