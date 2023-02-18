KENDALLVILLE — Barbara L. White, 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Born on Oct. 1, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late James R. and Genevieve I. (Hamman) Tennant.
She was a 1964 graduate of South Side High School, and retired from Summit Bank after more than 20 years of service as a Microfiche Operator.
She is survived by her siblings, Melinda Strupp and Ronald L Haley.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, William S White Jr., in 2001; and brother-in-law, John C. Strupp.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to the donor’s choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with Barbara’s family at www.mccombandsons.com.
