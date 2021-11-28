MIDDLEBURY — Susan J. Yoder, 52, of Middlebury, died at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1969, in LaGrange County to John and Edna (Schlabach) Mast.
She married Jerry Yoder on June 16, 1988 in Topeka, and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Arlen (Lisa) Yoder of Shipshewana, Marvin (Lu) Yoder of Middlebury, and Jerry Yoder Jr. at home; five daughters, Edna (Wayne) Hochstetler of Middlebury, Karen (Jaymar) Miller of Shipshewana, Waneta Yoder (special friend, Michael Miller) at home, Carolyn (Kenlin) Yoder of Topeka, and Norma Yoder (special friend, Joe Yoder) at home; nine grandchildren; mother, Edna Mast of Topeka; brother, Harley (Rachel) Mast of Topeka; five sisters, Fannie (Jacob) Kurtz and Carolyn (Olen) Hershberger, both of LaGrange, Ada (Daniel) Bontrager of Middlebury, Ruby Mast of Topeka, and Marlene (David) Miller of Millersburg.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Susan was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. today and all day Monday at the David Schmucker residence, 58775 C.R. 37, Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, also at the David Schmucker residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Keith Helmuth and the home ministers. Burial will be in Miller 8 Square Cemetery, Goshen.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
