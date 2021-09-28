FREMONT — Charlene Joseph, 71, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully after a long fight with cancer on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, to John and Edna (Petre) Brown.
She married Granville “Joe” Joseph on Sept. 5, 1995.
Charlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She had worked at IWA in Angola and EMF in Angola, before retiring.
She enjoyed crocheting and working on puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving husband of 26 years, Granville “Joe” Joseph, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, Bruce (Amber) Schwartz, of Fremont, Indiana, Eric Schwartz, of Ashley, Indiana, and Scott Schwartz, of Crooked Lake, Angola, Indiana; two stepsons, Richard (Angie) Schwartz Jr., of Butler, Indiana, and John (Jennifer) Schwartz, of Corunna, Indiana; sister, Marlene (Bob) Snyder, of Angola, Indiana, and brother, Tyler Brown, of Mishawaka, Indiana. Also surviving are her 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth Knuckles; and brother, Clifford Brown.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Pastor Jerry Strahan will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
