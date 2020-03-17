PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Rodney Lee Fisher, born on Nov. 29, 1946, passed away on March 14, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Rod was born in Peru, Indiana, son of Delbert Delos Fisher and Betty Louise Grover, who preceded him in death.
Rod is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Marsha Sue (Dunten) Fisher.
Rod was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of many organizations, among them the VFW, Moose, Elks, American Legion, Navy Club, Shriners and Freemasons.
Rod and Marsha enjoyed life at the lake and first resided at Crooked Lake for 20 years before spending the last 26 years at Jimmerson Lake, both in Angola, Indiana. They spent their last 11 winter’s residing in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Rod’s avid enjoyment of golfing, fishing, boating and traveling blessed him with many lifelong friends and neighbors across the country.
Rod was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha; brother, Bill and Barb Fisher; sisters, Cathy and Ed DeMaree and Candy and Don Hager; sisters-in-law, Janet and Dan Mulgrew and Marianne Dunten; and brother-in-law, Bill and Rita Dunten.
There was a celebration of life held for Rod on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at River City Grill in Punta Gorda, Florida.
At a date to be determined, an additional celebration will take place in Angola, Indiana, to honor Rod’s life and his motto “Enjoy life every minute you can”. And to those lucky enough to know Rod, he lived his life to the fullest.
Preferred memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952, where Rod was cared for and treated with love and dignity.
