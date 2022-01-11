AUBURN — Kevin L. Heller, age 55, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
Kevin was born on Feb. 22, 1966, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He graduated from Prairie Heights High School (LaGrange) in 1984, and continued his education at Manchester College. He also attended Chavez Studio of Magic, where he successfully completed the Master’s course.
Kevin was passionate about his career in sales and marketing. He worked as the Vice President of Sales for Harmony Marketing Group in Bourbon, Indiana, retiring in 2021, after several years of service. He was currently working in his retirement dream job selling RVs and campers in Columbia City, and loving every minute of it.
Kevin was best known as a professional magician for more than 40 years. He traveled the country with his wife Robin, performing their show the “Midway of Magic” at venues and conventions. He also authored books and lectured at conferences on the business of magic. Kevin was the co-owner, along with Robin, of All About You Boutique in Auburn.
Kevin was very active in the Auburn community. He was the former president of the Cedar Glen Homeowner’s Association, Habitat for Humanity board member and he served on the marketing committee for the United Way. In addition, he was involved with the Hope Mentor Program at DeKalb High School and he volunteered with Junior Achievement. He was recently awarded the Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year award. The Special Olympics was close to his heart and he invested many hours as a volunteer and coach. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians.
Kevin enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and was an animal lover. He especially loved his cherished cat, Walter, and his special dog, Miley, who passed away in December. He was an avid endurance athlete and hiker. In 2009, he was part of a team that climbed Mt. Rainier over the span of three days. He considered that climb his greatest physical challenge.
He married Robin Perkins on Feb. 18, 1995, in Fort Wayne. She survives him in Auburn, Indiana. He was dearly loved by his children, daughter, Ashlyn Heller, of Auburn; and sons, Casey Heller, of Helmer and Adam Heller, of Fort Wayne. Additional family members who survive him include his parents, Richard and Cynthia Heller, of Kendallville, Indiana; brothers, Rick (Jodi) Heller, of Fort Wayne, Tony (Reneé) Heller, of Angola and Chris (Amy) Heller, of Wolcottville. He is also survived by mother in-law, Linda Perkins, of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and David Vian, of Auburn; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley (Lansaw) Sidicane; and his father-in-law, Jimmie Perkins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Kevin’s friend, David Foster, officiating.
A Broken Wand Ceremony will also be performed by Christian Painter.
Donations may be made in memory of Kevin Heller to either the DeKalb County Special Olympics (www.soindiana.org) or the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
