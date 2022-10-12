ASHLEY — Liliana Louise Gonzalez, 4 days, passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in her parents’ loving arms.
Liliana was born on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Phillip Gonzalez and Margaret Conley. Although our time with Liliana was brief, our memories of her will be cherished for the rest of our lives.
She is survived by her parents, Phillip Gonzalez and Margaret Conley, of Ashley; grandparents, Tony and Sandy Gonzalez, of Corunna, Bryan Conley, of Constantine, Michigan, and Erin Deming, of Camden, Michigan; great-grandparents, Earl and Bonnie Conley, of Corunna and Deva Warstler, of Mongo; aunts and uncles, Nick and Rebecca Gonzalez, of Kendallville, Tyler Conley, of Florida, Timothy Lee, of Garrett; and Shawn Clifford, of Garrett; along with various cousins and relatives.
Liliana was preceded in death by her sister, Indigo Ivy Gonzalez; uncle, Andrew Conley; great-grandparents, Darrell and Beverly Heffelfinger, Antonio Gonzalez Sr., Margaret Gonzalez and Patrick Deming.
Details of a celebration of Liliana’s life will be posted at a later date.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
