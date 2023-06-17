COLUMBIA CITY — Lloyd Lerman Bradshaw, of Columbia City, Indiana, was born on July 15, 1934, in Athens, Alabama, and died on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Lloyd was preceded in death just 75 days prior, by his wife of 37 years, Linda Bradshaw; a twin brother, Floyd Herman Bradshaw; and a sister, Georgia Lee Williams;
He is survived by two sisters, Bessie Bell Holt, of Marion and “Mary” Lossy May Platzke, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Lloyd is also survived by six children and bonus children, Lloyd Bradshaw II (Wendy), of Fort Wayne, Lloya (John) Osier, of Fort Wayne, Louis Bradshaw, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Linda (John) Bellam, of Columbia City, Joe (Julie) Taylor, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Jason (Honey) Taylor, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and countless nieces and nephews. Lloyd spent the majority of his life in Marion, Indiana.
Lloyd. Dad. Papaw Bradshaw. Uncle Bud.
Everyone who knew Lloyd by one of these names, knew he lived a life rich in both joy and pain. Although he suffered from decades of chronic illness, major injuries, health issues and other struggles, he found comfort in simple pleasures.
Throughout his entire life, he loved to fish and hunt, while collecting knives and guns he would describe in great detail to all who would listen. He always had a “project” he was working on, whether it be an old car, a wooden box, or trying to teach himself to play banjos, guitars or harmonicas. He loved telling stories and watching old Westerns, but even those couldn’t keep him up past his early bedtime. When it was “time to go to bed,” it was time to go to bed.
He could be both the quietest guy in the room and the life of the party — dancing, singing, and just being plain ornery. He made picking at his wife a favorite pastime, of which neither of them could get enough.
Once in Indiana, he worked in construction, before becoming permanently disabled. He worked odd jobs and regularly bought and sold things to keep “a little money in his pocket.”
He always looked sharp, not a hair out of place — and he was meticulous about keeping his home clean. He pushed the value of cleanliness and the importance of respect and integrity to his children.
As he aged, he enjoyed watching his adult children and grandchildren shine. He wanted to visit his wife daily once illness forced her into residential care. As his body weakened, his love for his family only grew.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive. Columbia, City, IN 46725.
A graveside service will follow at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, Indiana, at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to ChurchFunerals Direct Network.
