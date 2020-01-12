William Doyle
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — William T. Doyle, 96, of Naperville, formerly of Sturgis, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at Springs of Monarch Landing.
He was born March 7, 1923, in Chicago to his parents, William and Bertha Doyle. they preceded him in death.
He was the beloved husband of 73 years, to the late Helen W. Doyle.
He is survived by his seven children, William (Janet) Doyle, Sharon (John) Cerovski, Larry (Jane) Doyle, Denise (Peter) Illing, Joan (Bill) Foley, Tim (Megan) Doyle and Colleen (Kevin) Lenhard; adored grandfather of Jennifer, Heather, Jeremy, Michael, Christopher, Kelli, Bridget, Maura, Glenna, Brendan, Connor, Timothy, Patrick, Ryan, Caitlyn, Brendan, Maureen and Jack; and loving great-grandfather of Jaxon, Malea, Ayla and Attigun.
His sisters, Bertha Doyle and Rose Tufaro, both preceded him in death.
He graduated from St. Rita High School in 1941. The school had a profound impact on his life, and he remained an active alumnus, as well as a major donor. He wanted to pay it forward and help students with financial need have the same benefits that he received.
He was inducted into the St. Rita Hall of Fame in 1990, and awarded the Crest of St. Augustine in 2013. Doyle Stadium at St. Rita honors his impact on the school.
He briefly attended Chicago Teachers College, but left to enlist in the Army. He became a paratrooper and ultimately a 2nd Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne Division, serving in Germany and Poland during the Occupation after WWII.
Upon his discharge he began his lifelong career as an entrepreneur starting with a tavern and progressing into grocery stores, a dry cleaner and eventually becoming a successful banker. Seeing a new opportunity, he purchased a bank in Sturgis, Michigan, and relocated his family there in 1967. In 1976, Bill also invested in Campbell and Fetter Bank in Kendallville, Indiana. The family is still involved with Campbell and Fetter.
During their 42 years in Sturgis, Bill made significant contributions to the community as a business owner as well as being an active member of the Exchange Club, Chamber of Commerce, Holy Angels Church and Klinger Lake Country Club.
Bill and Helen were awarded the Book of Golden Deeds in recognition of their contributions to Sturgis. One of his final gifts to Sturgis was fulfilling a need for a community gathering spot for sports and recreation by providing initial funding for The Doyle Community Center.
After retiring, he and Helen spent their winters Palm City, Florida, golfing, boating, entertaining and traveling. In the summers, they enjoyed traveling the country in their RV, along with a caravan of other RV’ers.
They made their final move in 2009, when they joined the senior living community at Monarch Landing in Naperville, Illinois.
Bill enjoyed time with his family and planned and sponsored many a family vacation with his children and grandchildren. The last big trip was to Ireland in 2000, where Bill has many relatives. He gathered them all together for a big party, a highlight of the trip.
Bill had many hobbies and interests, included piloting his plane, wood working, golf, travel and boating. He was a voracious reader of history and loved every new tech gadget that was invented. He had a talent for story telling, mostly focused on his family.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Jan 25, 2020, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m.
In accordance with his wishes, his body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Sturgis Area Community Foundation, William and Helen Doyle Fund, 310 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis MI 49091; 269-659-8508 or St. Rita High School Endowment Fund, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60620.
Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 Mill St., Naperville IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.
