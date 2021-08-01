Patsy Rasnake
KENDALLVILLE — Patsy Ruth Rasnake, age 66, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Rasnake was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Feb. 1, 1955, to Blake and Ocie (Gibson) Spriggs. Her parents preceded her in death. Patsy is now at peace and home with her mommy.
She worked at Uniroyal in Mishawaka and Federal-Mogul in Avilla for many years, until their closings.
She attended Community Harvest Church in Kendallville.
Patsy was a very dedicated mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She was a hard worker and enjoyed tending to her flowers, lilacs being her favorite.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Slayton and Tim Thomas, of Kendallville; grandsons, James Washington and fiancé, Aimee Brandt, of Fort Wayne, Joshua Slayton, of Fort Wayne and Jordan Slayton, of Fort Wayne; four great-grandchildren, Lillie, Josie, Jaymie and Jagger; sisters, Barbara Green, of Kendallville, Benita Lewis, of Kendallville, Cindy and Paul Gillison, of Avilla and Marsha Messer, of Kendallville; and brothers, Kennith and Joyce Spriggs, of Kendallville and William “Bud” Spriggs, of Kendallville.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Baby Dennis Rasnake; and a brother, Garrie Spriggs.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Sweet Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
