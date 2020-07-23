Alvin Hankey Jul 23, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alvin O. Hankey, 81, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Arrangements pending at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Are you more likely to shop in a store that requires face masks for everyone? You voted: More likely — I will feel safer Less likely I will wear a mask if I must but will be angry Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeKalb Free Fall Fair canceledHolcomb to mandate mask use in Indiana starting MondayMajor phone outage hits Kendallville after underground cables cutFremont sets deadline for e-learningGarrett teacher named as finalist for teaching honorSpry 90-year-old credits orchids for longevityKendallville Apple Festival canceledAn opportunity Dale Gearheart has been waiting forTanks for the Memories: Howe tank heads to new home in RichmondEast Noble unveils reopening plan Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD128234 KD128365 KD127722 Top Jobs KD128897 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News 4-H has been a humbling experience DeKalb Central adopts back-to-school plan Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'It's been heaven': Cameron Diaz on motherhood Cromwell approves 25% water rate hike New Ligonier fire station to have baby box, training space Fire station construction chugs on despite water hurdle November's outcome is as uncertain as ever
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.