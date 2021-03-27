Wilfred “Willie” G. Vaillancourt III, 56, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are with Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 27, 2021 @ 1:45 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.