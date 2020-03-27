BUTLER — James W. “Bill” Gregory, 92 years, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence with his family at his side.
Bill was born on July 8, 1927, in Normal, Illinois, the son of the late Herbert and Lulabell (Grubb) Gregory.
He married Lorene G. Platt on Aug. 27, 1954, in Roanoke, Indiana, and she survives.
Bill was a life-long farmer.
He enjoyed farming, his dairy cows and the chickens he raised.
Surviving are his wife, Lorene, of Butler; and one daughter, Lori (Tim) Barker, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Clayton Gregory; and 10 siblings.
To honor Bill’s request, there will not be any visitation or services.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Those planning an expression of sympathy, are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.