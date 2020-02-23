Janet L. “Jan” McIlroy, 77, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1942, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Clare and Elsie (Pfau) Harrison.
On Aug. 7, 1992, in Albion, Indiana, she married Samuel John McIlroy. He survives in Wolcottville.
Jan retired from Upjohn-Pfizer in Portage, Michigan, where she worked as a cook in their cafeteria.
She was a life member of Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary, a life member of Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary, and the DAR.
Also surviving are a son, Scott (Cathy) Duncan, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; two daughters, LuAnn (Scott) Fawley, of Schoolcraft, Michigan, and Laura (Ron) Osterhouse, of Portage, Michigan; a stepdaughter, Michele Leonard, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; two stepsons, Craig W. (Maria) McIlroy, of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Kurt J. McIlroy, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Esther) Harrison, of Schoolcraft, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters and a brother, Geraldine Killingsworth, Ronald Harrison, and Charlene Norris.
There will be no visitation or services. Private burial will be at Orange Township Cemetery, Rome City.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755 or the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, Maryland, 21044.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
