FREMONT — Galen E. Champion, age 76, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 2, 1945, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Earl James and Ruth Lois (Wells) Champion. They preceded him in death.
Galen graduated from Fremont High School in 1963.
He worked for Fremont Manufacturing until he entered the United States Army. He served from 1965 until 1967, overseas in the Vietnam War.
After serving in the Army, he worked for the Town of Fremont and the Fremont Co-op. He later worked many years for Metaldyne in Fremont, until retirement. After retirement he worked part-time at Barton Lake Jellystone Park in Fremont.
He was a member of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257.
Galen enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns and spending time with his family and friends.
He married Roberta M. “Bobbye” (Phillips) Presley on March 17, 1990, in Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta “Bobbye” Champion, of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Traci (Troy) Portner, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Kelly Draper, of Hamilton, Indiana; step-children, Robert “Bob” Presley, of Fremont, Indiana, Nikki Olivarri, of San Antonio, Texas, and Ronye (Tony) Gleason, of Fremont, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene (David) Goodwin, of Fremont, Indiana, and Marilyn (Irv) Hansen, of Berlin Heights, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Colleen Champion; and a brother, Charles Champion.
Following his wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
