ALBION — Karol McCoy, 82, formerly of Albion, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne.
She was born at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Indiana, on Feb. 15, 1941, to Kenneth and Dorcile (Peffer) Harlan.
She married Robert McCoy on May 30, 1959, in Albion. Together they raised two sons, Robert Jr., and Michael S. McCoy. Robert McCoy Sr. passed away in 2010.
A lifetime Albion resident, Mrs. McCoy was a devoted mother and homemaker.
She also served as the bookkeeper for R.A. McCoy, Inc., the family machine shop.
She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Albion.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Kathy McCoy, of Albion and Michael S. and Nikole McCoy, of Wolcottville; and five grandchildren, Nick, Connor (Ali), Maria, Maggie and Jack.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Steve.
A visitation with family and friends will take place at Yeager Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, from 3-4 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Memorial contributions in honor of Karol McCoy may be made out to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
