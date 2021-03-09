AUBURN—Richard E. Hankey, 86, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1934, to Dr. Roy A. and Beulah Mae (Lower) Hankey. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 63 years, Janice, whom he married on June 29, 1957. Also surviving are his two sisters, Mary Ann Miller and Phyllis Jean (Kendall) Wilson; and a niece, Tamara (Michael) Andes, all of Fort Wayne.
Richard was a grain farmer in the Butler area and a part-time salesman, but his real interest was in helping others to appreciate and understand God’s Word, the Bible.
He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses as a youngster and served as an appointed ordained minister since 1956. In addition to serving as a full time minister for years, he enjoyed attending schools for ministers and delivering parts at conventions. He participated in building Kingdom Halls in multiple states. Most of all, he enjoyed talking with people about the Bible. His ready smile and positive attitude will be greatly missed.
A brief visitation for family and close friends will take place from 1-2 p.m., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Private burial will follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
A Zoom memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 13, 2021, with a musical prelude at 1:45 p.m. Contact local Jehovah’s Witnesses for contact information.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to all those who provided spiritual, emotional and medical support.
In lieu of flowers, Jan would prefer you to share a memory or send a condolence online at www.fellerandclark.com.
Feller and Clark of Auburn is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.