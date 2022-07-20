William Bennett
COLUMBIA CITY — William “Fred” Bennett, 82, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Born on April 23, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, he was a son of the late Charles and Arvilla Bennett.
Fred graduated from Green High School in Akron, Ohio, in 1959, and moved to Huntington, Indiana, where he attended Huntington University.
He met the love of his life, Beverly, the following year and they married on April 16, 1960. From this union, three children were born and another by adoption.
Fred had a varied and interesting career from his time as a railroader and over-the-road truck driver, retiring from USF Holland and currently driving part-time for Penske Leasing.
He loved golfing with his buddies on Monday and league on Wednesdays, fishing, camping and members of the Airstream Club, NASCAR auto racing, watching his beloved Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes and attended Tri Lakes Baptist Church.
Fred is survived by his devoted wife, Beverly; children, Blaine (Mary Lou) Bennett, Jim (Laura) Bennett, Ron (Jo) Bennett and Lee Hyun Goodwin; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tim (Lois) Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Bennett.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Tri Lakes Baptist Church, 5679 N. Center St., Columbia City, Indiana, with calling one hour prior.
The family will also receive friends and family from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Humane Society of Whitley County, 951 S. Line St., Columbia City, IN 46725.
