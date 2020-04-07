FORT WAYNE — Donald Earl Whan, 67, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born in Kendallville, Indiana, Donald was the son of the late Jack and Mary Whan.
Donald graduated from East Noble High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1974, from Purdue University.
Donald worked in food services for FWCS for 25 years, prior to working for Parkview Hospital in the Dietary Department, for 15 years.
Donald was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
He was an avid sports fan, especially Purdue sports. Donald enjoyed golfing, planning trips with his wife, spending holiday dinners together as a family and preparing his Thanksgiving turkeys. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Debra Whan; children, Jaclyn (Donald) Shuler, and Jeff (Hannah) Whan; grandchildren, Maia Shuler, Elliott, Lillian, and Leah Whan; and brother, David (Janet) Whan.
Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Whan.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at this time with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
