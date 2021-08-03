BREVARD, NC — Lorraine May Opliger Pearsall, 92, of Brevard, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Life Care Center in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Lorraine was born in Allen County, Indiana, to Arthur and Dessi Opliger. They preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Delois Gangwer; second husband, John Pearsall; sister, Berneice Opliger; and brother, Howard Opliger.
Lorraine graduated from Huntertown High School in Huntertown, Indiana.
She was a waitress and worked as an inspector in manufacturing for a number of years in Ligonier, Indiana.
She was a devout member of the United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed many hobbies, such as gardening, camping, crochet, walking, pets, music, cooking, Big Ten basketball and her beloved Indiana "Hoosiers".
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Janet M. Pauly-Bray (Lawrence Bray), of Swannanoa, North Carolina; son, Terry D. Gangwer, of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Vera Reider, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandson, Erik Gangwer (Christina); great grandchildren, Elliana Gangwer and Isaac Gomez, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews, as well as grand-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Sanctuary in Mills River, North Carolina.
A special thanks goes to the staff at Bridge at LakePoint Landing and to LifeCare Center of Hendersonville. Also, to Four Seasons Hospice and to the Prayer group at St. Timothy's United Methodist Church in Brevard, North Carolina.
Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Memorial Sanctuary, Mills River, North Carolina.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
