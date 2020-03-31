ANGOLA — Mary Ann Tanner, 81, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1939, in Perrysville, Indiana, to Ishmael and Ethel (Dearing) Owens.
Mary married Joseph E. “Joe” Tanner on Feb. 9, 1958. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her children, Joe (Barbara) Tanner, of Trafalgar, Indiana, Jeff (Beth) Tanner, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Tammy Tanner, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph E. “Joe” Tanner on July 25, 2016; and five brothers, Kenneth Owens, Orville Owens, Max Owens, Robert Owens and Ishmael Owens Jr., and sister, Betty Jean Martin.
A private burial will take place at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.