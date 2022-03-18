BUTLER — Crit Akers, age 74, of Butler, Indiana, passed away at 11:27 p.m., on Monday, March 14, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, after an extended illness.
He was a graduate of Dorton High School in Dorton, Kentucky, and had been employed at T. I. Automotive in Ashley, Indiana, retiring with 15 years of service.
He enjoyed collecting knives, watching and reading old westerns, tinkering in his garage, and playing with his beloved dogs, Molly and Muffy. He was a former member of the Butler Eagles.
Crit Akers was born on Nov. 11, 1947, in Dorton, Kentucky, the son of Noah and Dora (Flannery) Akers.
He married Bonnie I. (Buchin) Ordway on June 26, 2004, in Butler, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sons, Scott (Lynell) Akers, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, and Derek Akers, of Greeneville, Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Marie Hankins, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, and Janelle Ridgway, of Edgerton; three stepsons, Kenneth Stephen (Diane) Ordway, of Blakeslee, Ohio, Kerry (Jennifer) Ordway, of Edgerton and Chad (Mary) Ordway, of Edon, Ohio; four grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Erlene Morrison and Sylvia Termini, in Georgia, Nellie Little and Louise Anderson, in Kentucky, Loretta Akers, in Arizona, Dawn Webb, in Michigan, and Curtis Akers, in Illinois.
He was preceded in death by two stepsons, Ken Hankins and Greg Ordway; and his siblings, Chris, Bobby and Jeanette Akers and Elaine Gilpin.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio.
Services will follow at 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with the Rev. Susan Kronbach officiating.
Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family or to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
