HUDSON — Glenn LeRoy DeLong, 68, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 9, 2023.
Glenn was born to Wendall and Ida DeLong on April 29, 1954.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jeffrey, Mitchel, and Mickell; and a sister, Wilma.
He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Garland; and granddaughter, Alexis, of Phoenix, Arizona; a daughter, Sabrina and grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Tiffany, of Tennessee; a son, Glenn Jr., of Ohio; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Glenn struggled a lot in his younger years, often finding himself in some sort of trouble, and even homelessness. When all hope seemed lost, Glenn joined the United States Army and began turning his life around. Glenn received an honorable discharge from the Army, something he took great pride in. Recently, Glenn joined the American Legion in Angola.
The only thing he enjoyed more than his family was fishing. It didn’t matter to him if it was fishing from the shore, or a boat, or on the ice. Glenn loved fishing with all of his heart.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Funeral services will also be on Saturday at noon, with Pastor Craig Burkholder, of Hudson United Brethren Church officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery near Hudson at a later date, where he will join his brothers, Mitch and Mike in eternal rest.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
