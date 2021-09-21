KENDALLVILLE — Wanda Lynn Hunt, age 60, died at home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Hunt was born in San Francisco, California, on April 11, 1961. Her parents are Allen and Imogene “Jeannie” Petersen.
Wanda graduated from Central Noble High School in 1979, where she enjoyed playing on the girl’s varsity basketball team.
She married Kyle Wade Hunt on May 30, 1981. She dedicated all her time to loving her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Kyle Hunt, of Kendallville; daughters, Andria Jean (Corey) Short, of Kendallville and daughter, Kassandra Louise (Joe) Vanderpool, of Kendallville; son, Charles Boone (Savannah) Hunt, of Bluffton; sister, Tonya Jean and Jesse Yates, of Albion; brother, Tommy Dwayne Sutton, of Wolcottville; 12 grandchildren, Kolton Hunt, Cameron Smith, Douglas Short, Logan Short, Jaret “Steve” Smith, Taylor Short, Riley Short, Karalynn Vanderpool, Kody Leigh Hunt Jr., Nikita Hunt, Alexis Hunt and Mikayla Hunt; three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeannie Petersen; grandparents, Hubert and Armelda Ritchie; aunt, Maxine Campbell; and cousins, Tony Williams and Jamie Jourdan.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 from 2-8 p.m., at Bethel Christian Church, 2838 East U.S. 6, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Christian Church with Pastor Shawn Shepherd officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army of Allen County.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
