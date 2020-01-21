KENDALLVILLE — Allen L. "Buck" Godsell, age 88, died January 18, 2020 at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Mr. Godsell was born on April 10, 1931 in Noble County, son of Ray V. Godsell and Dorothy L. (Covert) Godsell. He was raised by his grandparents Byron E. and Gertie Godsell.
Allen was a graduate of Kendallville High School class of 1949. He married Margaret L. Scott on September 2, 1950 in the rectory on Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville. Allen retired from Kraft Foods in Kendallville after 41 years of which the last 26 years he was an industrial electrician.
After retirement he enjoyed traveling, spending 13 winters in Arizona, playing with his 21 great grandchildren and playing table tennis.
Survivors include, his wife of 69 years, Margaret, of Kendallville; daughter, Peggy Ransburg, of Medaryville; son, Stephen and Deborah Godsell, of Kokomo; seven grandchildren and spouses: Michelle and Robert Abel, Dawn & David Hodges, Shawn and Joy Landez, Anthony and Rebekah Landez, Nicki and Doug Kovach, Stephanie Herkel and Sydney Shartzer, and Justina and John Hlavka; 21 great-grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and brother, Donald Godsell.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home. Funeral services will also be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery. Casket bearers will be his grandchildren Chad Landez, Gavin Hodges, Garth Hodges, Jared Landez, Austin Abel, Luke Landez, Abigail Herkel, and Joey Hlavka.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice or American Heart Association.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com
