AUBURN — Janice L. Deardorf, 80, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on March 25, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Dale E. and Ada M. (Reed) Johnson.
She was credit manager at HWI in New Haven, Indiana, for a number of years before retiring in 1998.
Janice was a member of Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
She married Richard Deardorf on Oct. 19, 1991, in Auburn, and he died on Dec. 6, 1992.
Surviving are two sons, Ricky Coak, of Fort Wayne and Chad Coak, of Spencerville; seven grandchildren, Lucas (Shelly Kammer) Coak, Krissy (Roy) Edwards, Misty (Don) Williams, Derrick (Helen) Staley, Steven (Morgan) Warstler, Austin (Courtney Vanderbosh) Coak and Caleb (Whitney Hegerfield) Coak; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; four brothers and two sisters, Fred (Shirley) Johnson, Rita Bice, Bob Johnson, Mike (Judy) Johnson, Sherry Reese and Danny (Genna) Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Laura Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Jody Frye; daughter-in-law, Carol Coak; brothers, Bud Johnson and Randy Johnson; brother-in-law, Bud Brice; and sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. Doug Thomas officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m., Monday, at the church.
Face masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be given in Janice’s name to Auburn Church of the Nazarene.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.