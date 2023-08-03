Kelly Bowker, age 48, of Butler, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Goshen Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to Hearten House of Auburn.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.
