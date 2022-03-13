ANGOLA — Carl Frank Pleier, 93, of Angola, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Angola.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1928, in Schley, Wisconsin, to Frank and Fanny (Beleda) Pleier.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, and he married Wava (Cameron) Pleier on June 2, 1957, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. They lived for nearly 30 years in Dillingham, Alaska, before returning to the Midwest.
He was a skilled housebuilder, carpenter, commercial fisherman while in Alaska, and a member of Berean Church of Free Seventh-day Adventists.
He is survived by his children, Edward (Martha) Pleier, of Tennessee, and Diane (Patrick) Herbert, of Georgia; and brother, Robert Pleier, of Washington.
His wife, Wava; and four sisters preceded him in death.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 925 N. C.R. 200 W, Angola, Indiana.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
