KENDALLVILLE — Helen P. Swanson, 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1934, in Albion, Indiana, to Carl F. and Catherine J. (Fetter) Merriman.
She was a graduate of Albion High School.
On March 27, 1965, in New Haven she married James E. Swanson. He preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2007.
She moved to Kendallville in 2008, from Albion. She had previously lived in Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Fort Wayne.
Surviving are two sons, Brian J. (Julie) Swanson, of Falcon, Colorado, and Kenny (Deb) Miller, of Topeka; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Moppin, of Bellavista, Arkansas.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Don Merriman.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Sam Weimer, of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley officiating.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion at a later date.
Visitation is Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Helen’s funeral service on Saturday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 246, 410 E. Park Drive, Albion, IN 46701.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
