AUBURN — Catherine M. Shoup, 76, died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing Home in Angola.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1945, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Gilbert C. and Dorothy H. (Lowry) Emrick.
She was a homemaker and member of Hamilton Church of Christ.
Her husband, James A. Shoup, died in August 2001.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffery C. and Janis Alexander, of Angola, Todd S. and Renee Alexander, of New Haven and Brian J. and Jenny Alexander, of Angola; a sister and brother-in-law, Margo Y. and Tom Taylor, of Hudson; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Helen M. Smith and Betty Bry.
Per Catherine’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the American Heart Association.
To send the family condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.