FRANKLIN — Geraldine DeBrular, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Franklin, Indiana.
She was born on July 3, 1929, in Cromwell, Indiana, to Elmer and Cora (McClure) Schlabaugh.
She was united in marriage on Nov. 7, 1947, to John “Tom” DeBrular. She resided with her husband, Tom, at Compass Park, Masonic Home, in Franklin, Indiana.
Surviving are her husband, Tom DeBrular, of Franklin, Indiana; daughter, Debra (Roger) Cosbey, of Summerville, South Carolina; granddaughter, Allison (Brock) Combs, of Fishers Indiana; sister, Charlotte (Ron) Meek, of Ocala, Florida; sister-in-law, Mary Schlabaugh, of Goshen Indiana; along with nieces and nephews.
Geraldine was preceded in death by parents; sister, Betty; brother, Carl; and brother, Russell, killed in action in Korea.
She graduated from Cromwell High School in 1947, with honors. When attending grade school in Kimmell, Indiana, she received the silver cup by winning the Noble County Grade Schools spelling bee.
She retired from the Indiana State Police Post in Ligonier, Indiana, after serving 30 years as a secretary.
She was Past Matron of Ligonier Chapter Eastern Star, dual member of Lakeland, Florida, and member of Prentiss Chapter, Albion, holding several offices. She recently joined the Order of Amaranth of Franklin.
Through the years she served on several boards, including Noble County Red Cross, Noble County Training Center, Cromwell Park and Cromwell Methodist Church. She was very active in Republican politics, holding several offices, including Precinct Vice Chairman. She was secretary of both Noble County Women and Central Committee.
She and Tom enjoyed spending the winter months at their home in Lakeland, Florida. Also, many hours were spent working with concessions at the Detroit Tigers Stadium in Lakeland, with proceeds going to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa. She spent many hours landscaping and decorating at the condo development, and she and Tom received the honor of becoming Kentucky colonels in Florida, for their volunteer work. She also enjoyed manicuring the pots of flowers and ivy in uptown Cromwell
In past years, she held many Methodist Women’s Society offices and assisted with Bible school, children's Sunday school and music at Cromwell, Indian Village and Kimmell Methodist churches. She was presently a member of North Webster Methodist Church.
It was her request that there be no calling or service, wanting to be remembered as sincerely endeavoring to do a good deed every day.
Geraldine will be laid to rest at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell Indiana.
— Written by Geraldine DeBrular, prior to her passing.
Memorials may be directed to Indiana Masonic Home, Box 44210, Indianapolis, IN 46244 or to Pet Elves, 169 E Jefferson St., Franklin, IN 46131.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
