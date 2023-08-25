KENDALLVILLE — Dennis Eugene Gerber, 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1939, in Kendallville, to Eugene and Betty (Eichelbaugh) Gerber.
On Nov. 19, 1960, in Kendallville, he married Beverly J. Raber.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964.
Mr. Gerber had been a wood pattern maker with Flint and Walling in Kendallville. He had also worked at Cole Foundry in Kendallville, Morr Pattern in Kendallville and Diversified Pattern in Avilla.
Dennis enjoyed listening to sports. He was a member of Bethel Christian Baptist Church and the Kendallville American Legion Post 86.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Beverly J. Gerber, of Kendallville; two sons, Michael (Terri) Gerber, of Kendallville and Dennis Scott (Denette) Gerber, of Albion; five grandchildren, Eric (Jamie) Gerber, Ryan (Angela) Gerber, Justen Gerber, Cassandra (Steaven) Busz and Katrina (Gene) Landers; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Ziebell, of Fort Wayne.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Christian Baptist Church, 2838 U.S. 6 at the corner of 6 and 9, Kendallville, with Pastor Shawn Shepherd officiating.
Burial will follow in Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.
Casketbearers will be Eric Gerber, Ryan Gerber, Justen Gerber, Gene Landers, Steaven Busz and William Gerber.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at the church.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences with the family at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
