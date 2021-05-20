BUTLER — Jean Kessler, 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home in rural Butler, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1942, in Butler, to Darwin and Ethel (Kniss) Troyer. They have both preceded her in death.
Jean was a homemaker.
She married Bill Kessler on May 28, 1961, in Butler, and he passed away on Jan. 1, 2011.
Jean was a former member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was a member of Butler United Methodist Church.
Jean was an inspiring strong-willed woman, who batted Multiple Sclerosis for the past 45 years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the fishing trips to Minnesota.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Kimberly K. and Casey Boyd, of Hudson, Kelly L. Curry, of Butler, W. Kenneth and Lisa Kessler, of Hamilton and Kori R. Kessler, of Butler; 12 grandchildren, Chad (Jenni) Strawn, Candi (Angel) Medina, Cody (Lisa) Curry, Zack Curry, Brandi (Ashley) Curry, Trever Curry, Bryson Curry, Randi (Nick) Curry, Josh Kessler, Rian (Megan) Kessler, Shawn Kessler and Troy Kessler; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Getts, of Hamilton, Janet (Lowell) Johnson, of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Mary (Bill) Blue, of Mobile, Alabama; and a brother, Howard Troyer, of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Steven Kessler; brother, Paul Troyer; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Troyer and Dorothy Troyer; and a brother-in-law, Richard Getts.
Services will be held at noon, on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Mike Halferty officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Friday, May 21, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Association or Disabled American Veterans.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
