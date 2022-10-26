GARRETT — Delphus Earl Klinger, age 88, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Life Village, Kendallville, Indiana.
Delphus was born on Jan. 18, 1934, in Ege, Indiana, to William H. and Blanche Marie (Christlieb) Klinger.
Delphus married Velma Inmon on Nov. 30, 1952, in Almyra, Arkansas, and she died on Oct. 15, 1983.
He later married Marian A. Herold on Feb. 14, 1984, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she died on March 24, 2022.
Delphus worked as an assembler at G.E. for 27 years, retiring Jan. 1, 1993.
Delphus is survived by his son, William (Kathy) Klinger, of Garrett, Indiana; three daughters, Sheryl (Gerald) Osbun, of Waterloo, Indiana, Faye Neldon, of Garrett, Indiana, and Frances Jo (Randall) Jones, of Kendallville, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson; and sister, Joan Slater, of Leo, Indiana.
Delphus was preceded in death by his wives, Velma Klinger and Marian Klinger; three brothers, Walter Klinger, Norman Klinger and Jesse Klinger; four sisters, Barbara Ilene Stoner, Florence Edna Klinger, Ellen Savoie and Theo Clouse.
Services will take place at noon on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana, with Pastor Gary Klinger officiating.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to services at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Eel River Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials are to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
