ROME CITY — Inez A. DePew, age 71, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Northridge Village in Albion, Indiana, where she had resided the past five years.
Inez was born in Hollybush, Knott County, Kentucky, on Dec. 29, 1948, to Woodrow and Corsie (Smith) Jacobs. She was adopted by Larry and Loretta Collins, who survive her in Wawaka, Indiana.
She loved family get-togethers, listening to and playing music with her family and friends, cooking, camping and traveling. Inez also loved shuffleboard and she played in a shuffleboard league for many years. She spent many summer nights at country music concerts at Buck Lake Ranch. She loved the Grand Ole Opry, seeing the sights of Nashville and enjoying Mother Nature.
Her other survivors include her sons, Marion “Peanut” Ritchie Jr., of Wawaka, Carl Ritchie, of Rome City, and Marty Ritchie, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Corey Ritchie, David Ritchie and Candice Ritchie; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Ritchie, Damen Ritchie, Kaidan Ritchie, and Hunter Ritchie; and step-great-grandson, Brenndon Way; sisters, Jeanette and Jimmy Perkins, of Rome City and Andrea Kelly, of LaGrange; and brothers, Harold Jacobs, of Hollybush, Kentucky, Travis Hicks, of Kendallville, and Sherman Hicks, of Ligonier.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Woodrow and Corsie; sister, Virgie Slone; and brothers, Virgil Jacobs and Paul Jacobs.
No services will be held now, but there will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Inez’s life at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
