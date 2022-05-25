VANCOUVER, Wash. — James L. Souder, of Vancouver, Washington, went to be with his Lord on April 14, 2022.
Jim served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, then 20 years for the U.S. Postal Service.
He graduated from Columbia City High School in 1947.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois (Evans); daughter, Theresa (Walt) Gordon; sons, James (Pam) and Steve (Lynnette); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Lou Grable, of Columbia City.
Interment was at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon.
