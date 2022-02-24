SPENCERVILLE — Arlene V. Tucker, 94, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1927, in Jay County, Indiana, to the Rev. Chauncey K. and Ruby P. (Dinius) Tucker. They preceded her in death.
Surviving are a niece, Toni (Bernie) Bingham, of Butler, Indiana; step-nephew, Tom (Tara) Shears, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Cherie Tucker, Coral Springs, Florida.
She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel K. and Opal M. Tucker, Thomas A. Tucker and Joseph C. and Mary Tucker; sister-in-law, Mary K. (McHenry) Shears Tucker; sister and brother-in-law, Bonita C. and Blain C. Knight; nephews, Russell Tucker and Michael Dickerhoff; great-nephews, Andrew D. Williams and Matthew Stuart; step-nephew, Terry Shears.
Arlene had attended many schools in her lifetime, but graduated as Valedictorian from Lafayette Central High School near Nine Mile, Indiana. She graduated from Fort Wayne Bible Institute in 1948, and Fort Wayne Bible College in 1949, with a Bachelor of Sacred Music Degree. She was the last Tucker to be born on her grandparents, Otis and Lola (Brunson) Tucker’s Farm in Jay County, Indiana.
Arlene was a retired case worker for the Huntington County Welfare Office and had also worked at Fort Wayne National Bank.
She was a prolific organist and singer and loved to sew.
Calling will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jack Teeple officiating.
Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to Butler United Methodist Church Missions Program, 501 W. Green St., Butler, IN 46721.
