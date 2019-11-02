Paul Liechty
FORT WAYNE — Paul “Richard” Liechty was born in St. Joseph Twp., Allen County, Indiana on May 15, 1932. He was the youngest child of the late Silas & Sara (Frey) Liechty. On October 12, 1951, he was married to Ruth Marie Brace of rural Spencerville by the Rev. Walter Stuckey of the Lockport Mennonite Church in Stryker, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth of Ft. Wayne; daughters, Carma (Tony) Reincke of Grabill, Connie (Lonnie) Norris of Huntertown, and Sara Whittle of Rockwall, TX; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; son-in-law, Bill Huffman; sister-in-law, Ruth E. Liechty of Sarasota, FL; brother-in-law, William Brace of Auburn and dozens of nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marla Huffman; granddaughter, Sarah Norris; brothers & sisters-in-law, Jesse (Margie) Liechty, Simon (Leah) Liechty, Omer (Mary) Liechty, Reuben Liechty; sisters & brothers-in-law, Mildred (Raymond) Graber, Delilah (Ralph) Seiler, Mary (Jesse) Stuckey, Ruth (Charles) Shue and Donna Brace.
Richard lived nearly all of his life in rural Allen County, where he attended Leo Schools. Although his career has been primarily involved in all types of the construction & property development trades, as a very young man he was a farmer and he never lost his love for the land. Always being self-employed, he loved working with his employees to create and complete the projects of his imagination whether in land, retail, or housing development. For example, in the early 60’s, with one part time employee he started Leo Distributors which he built into a major building supply company with stores in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan employing well over 100 people.
His love primarily focuses on his God, Jesus Christ, but his family both close and extended runs a very close second. He also loved traveling, golfing, hunting and all types of water sports and old cars. He was a charter member of North Leo Mennonite Church and Ft. Wayne Home Builders Association.
Calling will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at North Leo Mennonite Church, 15419 N. S.R. 1 Leo, IN. Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. with calling one hour prior at the church with Pastors Conrad Mast and Marshall Anderson officiating. Burial in Leo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials to Mennonite Central Committee, MCC, PO Box 500 Akron, PA 17501-0500, Mennonite Disaster Service, MDS, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or the Allen County Habitat for Humanity, 2020 E. Washington Blvd. Ft. Wayne, IN 46803.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
Donald Olsen
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Donald E. “Don” Olsen, 71, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
Donald Eugene “Don” Olsen, the son of Leo Jr. and Janice (Olson) Olsen was born October 16, 1948, in Sioux City. He graduated from high school in Kendallville in 1966. Don then went to work for Reith and Riley Construction in the asphalt business.
On October 21, 1967, Don was united in marriage with Jayne Kline in Kendallville. He was employed by UPS for 36 years. He started as a porter, and worked his way up until he was in management as a dispatcher. Don retired in 2004.
Don was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He also belonged to the Moose, 4-H, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and was a lifelong member of Bass Federation. Don would even tournament fish for the Kendallville Bass Masters.
The couple were involved with many youth activities including football, softball, basketball and baseball. They belonged to card clubs, a CB club and enjoyed square dancing.
Don was truly a cowboy at heart. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and generally loved the outdoors. Don was an outfitter for big game hunts in Colorado and was known by the nickname “Herd Bull.” He taught his entire family and numerous clients how to hunt, fish and trap. The family also had an extensive farm and raised a multitude of various animals. Don especially loved the cows.
Don was very involved with 4-H, was on the fair committee, helped with numerous FFA activities and taught hunter safety.
Don is survived by his wife, Jayne of Sioux City; children, Scott (Kelly) Olsen of Phoenix, Arizona; Jon (Niccole) Olsen of Plymouth; Kasey (Micah) Findley of South Whitley; grandchildren, Cole Findley, Ryan (Bailie) Olsen, Mikayla (Tomas) Salgado, Kaytlin Olsen, and Kyle Olsen; siblings, Randy (Linda) Olsen, Terry (Donelle) Olsen, Roy (Melanie) Olsen, and Dennis (Marsha) Olsen, all from the Sioux City area; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Any donations received will be given to a youth hunting or fishing organization.
A memorial service was held on Friday, November 1 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. There will also be a celebration of Don’s life in Kendallville at a later date.
Andrew Carpenter
KENDALLVILLE — Andrew Allen Carpenter, age 21, died October 29, 2019 from injuries he sustained in a car crash.
Andrew was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on September 29, 1998 to Matthew Allen and Amy Marie (Sendelbach) Carpenter.
He was a 2017 graduate from Lakewood Park Christian School and was currently attending Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
Survivors include his parents, Matt and Amy Carpenter of Kendallville; his sister, Leslie Carpenter of Kendallville; paternal grandparents, Paul and Marilyn Carpenter of Kendallville; maternal grandparents, Sharon and James Dunnuck of Columbia City; paternal great-grandmother Grace Gillespie of Kendallville; uncle Tony and aunt Melissa Carpenter of Kendallville; uncle Mike and aunt Beth Carpenter of Huntertown; aunt Shelley Sendelbach of Lakewood, Colorado; uncle Lee Sendelbach of Renton, Washington; uncle Kevin Sendelbach of Jeffersonville, Indiana; uncle Dennis Dunnuck of Hugo, Colorado; aunt Kate and uncle Rod Trahin of Fort Wayne; uncle Jeff and aunt Melanie Dunnuck of Huntington; and uncle Bill and aunt Anne Terry of Fort Wayne.
Andrew was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Harold “Buddy” Sendelbach; and paternal great-grandparents George Gillespie and Ralph and Ruby Carpenter.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8 from 2- 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 110 West Waits Road, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church with Pastors Dan Cosentino and Logan Conley officiating.
Burial will follow in Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Crew Youth Center, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
