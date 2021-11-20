ORLAND — Gary A. Hoffman, age 54, of Orland, Indiana, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 7, 1967, in Jackson, Michigan, to William and Loretta (Schweda) Hoffman. They preceded him in death.
Gary married Wendy L. Gay on Oct. 21, 1995, in Jackson, Michigan.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Hoffman, of Orland, Indiana; children, Sarah Hoffman, of Angola, Indiana, Hannah Hoffman, of Angola, Indiana, Emma (Nate) Wren, of Howe, Indiana, Hope Hoffman, of Orland, Indiana, and Elijah Hoffman, of Orland, Indiana; sister, Karen (Curtis) Chatters, of Jackson, Michigan; brothers, Tim (Nancy) Hoffman, of Parma, Michigan, Dan (Janice) Hoffman, of Parma, Michigan, and his twin brother, Greg (Colleen) Hoffman, of Lansing, Michigan; mother-in-law, Nianne Gay, of Clear Lake, Indiana; a brother-in-law, Tony (Beth) Gay, of Clear Lake, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Stacey (Pete) Harrington, of Carmel, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ron Hoffman; and father-in-law, Jeff Gay.
A private family burial was held at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Hoffman may be directed to his wife, Wendy, and their children, in care of Beams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
