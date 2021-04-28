Charles L. “Chuck” McKinley, 50, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 2:12 am
Charles L. “Chuck” McKinley, 50, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.