FREMONT — LeRoy O. Siegel, age 84, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Angola, Indiana, to Clarence O. and Mima L. (Poffenbarger) Siegel.
LeRoy graduated from Fremont High School in 1956.
He married M. Janet Smith on Oct. 6, 1956, at Fremont United Methodist Church.
During 64 years of marriage he worked in foundries, factories, fixed wrecked cars, construction work and worked and ran a bait and tackle store.
LeRoy really loved going fishing and hunting, and then tell some bloopers that happened with him and his friends while in the water or going to the woods.
Survivors include his wife Janet Siegel, of Fremont, Indiana; two daughters, Vicky (Steve) Pontious, of Monroe, Michigan, and Tammy (Darrel) Antrup, of Fremont, Indiana; two sons, Steve (Tina) Siegel, of Fremont, Indiana, and Andy Siegel and friend, Tim, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Vernon Strang, of Fremont, Indiana.
Visitation hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
A private family burial will be held at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana, on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.