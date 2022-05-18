LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — John V. Sherwood Jr., 84, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, surrounded by his family at home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
John was born on April 28, 1938, in Waterloo, Indiana, to John V. and Hilda Sherwood.
John attended Auburn High School, where he graduated in 1957.
Shortly after graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country from 1957-1961.
While in the Navy based in Hawaii, John met June on the beach, he said “that was a lucky day”. John and June later married in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 7, 1961.
He then went to work for the Southern California Gas company, where he spent more than 30 years. Over those years, they had two children, Carri and John.
In May 1994, John and June moved to Lake Havasu City, the place they always dreamed to retire.
John loved fishing and playing basketball. He volunteered many years, helping coach the Lake Havasu High School basketball teams. You might remember him as “Coach John”.
John is survived by his wife, June, of Lake Havasu City; sister, Sharon Jacobs; brother, Harry Sherwood; daughter, Carri Chairez; son, John Sherwood; and grandchildren, Crista and Alec Chairez.
John was also preceded in death by his parents, John V. and Hilda Sherwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope Cancer Treatment and Research Center, Duarte, California.
Arrangements were made by Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.