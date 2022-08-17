Dr. Robert Priest
COLUMBIA CITY — Dr. Robert E. Priest, 90, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne.
Born on July 23, 1932, in Lafayette, Indiana, he was a son of the late Charles D. and Violet G. (McLaughlin) Priest. Growing up in Lafayette, he graduated from Jefferson High School, Lafayette in 1950.
On Aug. 14, 1951, he entered the U.S. Navy, becoming an Aviation Ordinanceman. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 13, 1955.
Returning to Lafayette, he began college at Purdue University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1960. He then attended theology seminary at Marian College, receiving a Bachelor of Theology in 1963. In 1967, he received a Masters of Divinity from Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis, and in 1987, he was granted a Doctor of Divinity from Trinity Seminary near Evansville, Indiana.
On Jan. 13, 1963, he was united in marriage to Alida E. Franks. The couple embarked on a career-long service to the United Methodist ministry.
From 1965-1998, Robert served United Methodist pastorates in Indiana: Maxwell, Fort Wayne, Columbia City, South Bend, Wakarusa and Ossian. Retiring in 1998, the couple located in Columbia City. Remaining active, he began substitute teaching at Whitley and Huntington County’s schools. Accepting another pastorate in 2000, at Collins United Methodist Church, he served there until June 10, 2007.
Robert was a member of the North Indiana United Methodist Conference and an ordained elder. He was a past member of American Legion Post 258, Pierceton, and Masonic Lodge #189 F. & A.M., Columbia City.
A hidden talent, he was an instructor for the Arthur Murray School of dance for many years. Throughout his life, he liked lighthouses and followed the Purdue Boilermakers. In his retirement, he enjoyed the game of solitaire and spending time with his grandkids. Quiet time was spent watching old westerns or a good romantic comedy. To keep active, he performed property maintenance or could be found just puttering around the house.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Alida; children, Robert (Melaura) Priest II, of Columbia City, Kim Cross, of Osceola and Mark Priest, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Betty) Priest, of Indianapolis, Nancy Priest, Shirley Short, Judy Nelson and Mary (Lewis) Plybon, all of Lafayette.
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation from 2 p.m., until the service at the funeral home.
A private burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, South Bend.
Preferred memorials in Robert’s honor are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
