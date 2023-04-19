AUBURN — Paul Robert Kennedy, 88, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Paul was born on March 11, 1935, in Plymouth, Indiana, first child of George C. Kennedy and Frances L. Patterson Kennedy.
Paul grew up in Plymouth, graduating from St. Michael Academy and Lincoln High School, both in Plymouth. He earned money for future education by working for Kroger when in high school. After high school, he attended Valparaiso Technical Institute, graduating in 1955.
He was drafted into the Army in December 1957, having already worked in both consumer and military electronics. After basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was sent to the Army Engineer School, then located at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, for Military Engineer basic training, before starting technical school in the Redstone missile section. Paul was assigned as an instructor in the Redstone section after graduating at the top of his class. He was proud to wear the Engineer Castle and “Essayons” pin and was then honorably discharged in December 1959.
Paul was united in marriage to Linda Howe on May 18, 1974, in North Webster, Indiana. Linda put up with his quirks and foibles over the years.
Paul was an inventor, designer and developer of products and processes, having worked for many companies. He was motivated by “you can’t do that” or “it can’t be done”. A job brought Paul to Auburn in 1992, from which he retired in 2002, but still maintained an interest in research and development.
Although Paul was not a musician, he enjoyed listening to jazz and baroque chamber music. He also liked to read spy novels.
He was a member of S.H.A.R.E., a group of sharing genealogies and histories. He was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kennedy, of Auburn; nephews, Robert (Carrie) Kennedy, of Warsaw and Michael Kennedy, of Plymouth; nieces, Debra (Ronald) Coleman, of Indianapolis and Sara Kennedy, of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lawrence Kennedy, of Warsaw and David Kennedy, of Cameron, North Carolina.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Father Mark Enemali will be officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A rosary service will be held at 4 p.m., on Friday, also at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Mayo Clinic.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
