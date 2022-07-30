ALBION — Anna Marie Merriman, 52, our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend passed away suddenly on the morning of July 28th, 2022.
She was the daughter of Richard and Marilyn Yarde. Anna is a native of Garrett and was born in Auburn on October 21, 1969. She was a student aid for the deaf at East Noble School Corp. after receiving her bachelor's degree from Taylor University. She loved her children, doing puzzles, and euchre nights with family.
She leaves behind her husband, Nathan Merriman, as well as three children, Nicholas, Sarah, and Jacob Merriman, all of Albion. Also surviving is a sister, Betty (Jim) of Fort Wayne.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marilyn.
In the words of Anna Merriman, #northsouth!
A celebration of Anna's life will be 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Sam Maddox of the Albion Wesleyan Church will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Memorial donations may be sent to the family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit harperfuneralhomes.com
