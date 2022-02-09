Alexander Urban
COLUMBIA CITY — Infant Alexander “Alex” Joel Urban, son of Matt and Hallie (Adams) Urban, was born sleeping in the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Even though Alex was with us a very short time, he was incredibly loved by his parents, Matt and Hallie Urban, of Columbia City; six siblings, William, Estelle and Selma, Tyson, Hayley and Landon; grandparents, Larry and Susan Urban, Larry and Rebecca Walter and Dennis Adams; as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family funeral service will be held and Alex will be laid to rest at Greenhill Cemetery.
Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
