COLUMBIA CITY — Linda Lee Wysong, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, formerly of South Whitley, Indiana, died at 4:57 p.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where she was admitted on Sunday, May 15.
She was born on April 13, 1947, in Indianapolis, a daughter of the late James L. and Elsie M. (Meadows) Poland.
Growing up in Indianapolis, she graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1965.
In addition to raising five children, she worked for Tenneco Automotive in Ligonier, in their production department for more than 25 years, retiring in 2010.
Her favorite joy in life was being a granny to her grandkids. She liked spending time with her friends at the Senior Citizens Center, sometimes playing a spirited card game of pinochle or euchre. At home, she enjoyed gardening and painting ceramics.
Surviving are her children, Gary L. Morgan, of Panama City, Florida, Cindy L. (David) McDowell, of Centerburg, Ohio, Jason Morgan, Tonia S. (Scott) Chiddister, of Albion and Terri M. (Toby) McCoy, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Bryon, Shannon (Cameron), Alicia, Anastasia (Zeth), Victoria, Samantha, Emily, Elizabeth (Parker), Justin, Dylan, Madison, Daylin, Nevaeh, Lincoln, Declan, Kylie, Phylie, Danielle (Robert), Jason, Peyton and Parker; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Cheryl Kirby (Phil Wagner), of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and a brother, Michael (Kimberly) Toler, of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her father, James L. Poland; her mother, Elsie M. Toler; a brother, Scott Poland; and a grandson, Zackary Chiddister.
Private family visitation will be followed by cremation.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Senior Citizens Center.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.