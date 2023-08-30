AUBURN — Juliana Maxwell, age 83, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Auburn Village.
She was born on June 19, 1940, in DeKalb County, to Joseph and Genevieve (Smith) Shoudel. She was a 1958 graduate of Ashley High School.
Juliana married Fred Maxwell on April 23, 1966, at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2005.
She worked at Rieke Corporation in Auburn until 1968, when she left in order to raise her family. Later, she went to work for Phillips Industries in Auburn for 12 ½ years, retiring in 1993. After retiring from Phillips Industries, Juliana went to work with her husband in his business, Maxwell Accounting and Tax Service until he passed away in 2005.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo and the VFW Auxiliary in Waterloo and then in Garrett.
Juliana enjoyed crocheting and in her younger years she enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known for delivering her famous baked goods during the Christmas season to her friends and family.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Maxwell, of Auburn and Charles Maxwell and Destini Rellos, of Spencerville; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Maxwell; one son, Robert Maxwell; and a brother, Wilford Shoudel.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Additional visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass at the church, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023..
The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., on Thursday, immediately following visitation at the funeral home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 C.R. 39, north of Waterloo.
Burial will take place at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Masses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
