FREMONT — Jann R. (Coles) Judt, 70, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at home.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1952, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Donald and Velta Jane (Radabaugh) Coles.
Jann married Fred Marquart on June 20, 1970. Jann and Fred have two children, Ginger and Heather.
On June 29, 1996, Jann married Duane Judt.
Jann graduated from Reading High School in 1970. She was a secretary at Eco Water for several years.
Jann attended Faith Baptist Church in Angola.
She liked to cook and garden. Jann loved her children, grandchildren and great-grand-children dearly.
Jann is survived by two daughters, Ginger (James) Pifer, of Quincy, Michigan, and Heather Marquart, of Fremont, Indiana; one brother, Danny (Chrissy) Coles, of Mosherville; three sisters, Beth Headington of California Corners, Jill Baker, of Bryan, Ohio, and Melodie Coles, of Hillsdale; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Jann was preceded in death by Fred Marquart; Duane Judt; parents; one sister; and her biological father, Jack Shaw.
Funeral services for Jann R. Judt will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, Michigan, with the Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating.
Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
