WATERLOO — Machelle M. Pepple, 64, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, to Donald and Marietta (Reas) Stuart. They have both passed away, as has her son, Cody Collin.
Machelle was a nurse, working for 10 years at Northern Maine Medical Center, then for DeKalb Memorial Hospital for 27 years, before retiring in 2020.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Machelle married John Pepple on Oct. 2, 1993, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She is also survived by a son, James Pepple, of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Zoe Pepple, Ava Pepple and Lillian Pepple; a sister, Rena Bowen, of Edgerton, Ohio, and her stepmother-in law, Judy Pepple, of Auburn.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Preferred memorials are to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
